Codemasters Fills Russia With Love

Times have sure changed from when I was a kid. Back when I was growing up, Russia was an evil empire hell bent on my country's destruction, but now I've grown up, and the rest of the world has grown up, and Russia is just another big area filled with potential gamers. Gamers Codemasters is planning on catering to as they announce full Russian language localisation for three of their biggest titles - Rise of the Argonauts, Damnation, and Operation Flashpoint 2: Dragon Rising.

"Codemasters has targeted Russia as a front-line territory, key to our overall EMEA strategy" said Axel Herr, Senior VP Publishing, EMEA, Codemasters. "Localisation and tailoring of content is key to our emerging market strategy and Codemasters is keen to continue leading the charge in these fast-evolving markets."

Targeted? Front line? Leading the charge? Is Codemasters supporting Russia or invading? Perhaps a little bit of both.

CODEMASTERS® CONFIRMS FULL SUPPORT FOR RUSSIA

Codemasters' key titles to be released with full Russian language support

Tuesday 11th November/... Further expanding its global drive, Codemasters® today announced that it will be fully supporting the Russian language localisation of all its upcoming key 'AAA' titles, including Rise of the Argonauts®, Damnation® and, for the first time on next-gen consoles, the eagerly anticipated war simulator due for launch in 2009, Operation Flashpoint 2: Dragon Rising™.

The announcement comes as a continuation of Codemasters' drive for growth in emerging markets, including Russia, the Middle East, Central & Eastern Europe and India. Russia will be the first of the emerging territories to get full language for key titles from Codemasters as the company continues to push the boundaries in global development and support.

"Considering the scale and enthusiasm of the Russian market for our upcoming titles, especially Operation Flashpoint, we recognised that offering a dedicated Russian-language support was the next important step for Codemasters" said Hal Bame, Director, Distributor Territories, Codemasters. "We're looking forward to providing an even more accessible game-play experience to future players of our key titles."

Localisation and PC distribution within Russia will be handled by Noviy Disk company. The Xbox 360® and the PLAYSTATION®3 system versions will be distributed within Russia by Vellod. The following games will be released with Russian language support:

Rise of the Argonauts®

As the King of Iolcus, Jason had everything—a prosperous kingdom, the respect of his peers, and a beautiful fiancé. When she was killed on their wedding day, he vowed to do anything to restore her life. Now, in order to accomplish this heroic feat Jason must seek out the Golden Fleece — and with the help of Greek mythology's greatest heroes — set sail on the most epic voyage of all.

A grand scale Action/RPG, Rise of the Argonauts immerses players in a gladiatorial adventure set in the vibrant and powerful world of Ancient Greece brought to life. Taking the role of Jason, players will battle alongside Hercules, Achilles and other Argonauts as they engage in brutal combat against formidable beasts and enemies, in a vast world alive with wondrous inhabitants and stunning panoramas. The search for the Golden Fleece is not only one of exploration but of transformation — from warrior king to exalted hero touched by the gods.

