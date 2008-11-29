Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 Demo Hits Xbox Live

If you're looking for something to liven up the demo section of your Xbox 360 this weekend, the newly released Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 demo may fit the time-killing bill. The free demo for the real-time strategy game from Electronic Arts is now on Xbox Live Marketplace. Included is the game's cinematic opening, one campaign mission each from the Soviet and Allied campaigns, and an interactive tutorial. It's available worldwide, for that realistic global conflict feeling. Warning: The Red Alert 3 demo may not actually feature full motion video of Gina Carano in leather short shorts as indicated by this post's lead in picture.