Company of Heroes Expands Further With Tales of Valour

There was some good news from the THQ camp today, with the publisher announcing a second expansion for Company of Heroes — the real-time strategy World War II game that everybody loves — would ship in spring of 2009. Company of Heroes: Tales of Valour will follow previous expansion Opposing Fronts with "a ton of rich, new content" including "new campaigns and multiplayer modes, brand-new units, additional maps and the introduction of the 'direct-fire' feature," according to developer Relic Entertainment's own Tarrnie Williams.

It will also restrict the WWII game competition from using a very marketable [Something]of [Something]option as a potential title. Tales of Valor is very catchy and a good get for THQ.

A press release proving the whole thing is true is right after this.