The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Company of Heroes Expands Further With Tales of Valour

There was some good news from the THQ camp today, with the publisher announcing a second expansion for Company of Heroes — the real-time strategy World War II game that everybody loves — would ship in spring of 2009. Company of Heroes: Tales of Valour will follow previous expansion Opposing Fronts with "a ton of rich, new content" including "new campaigns and multiplayer modes, brand-new units, additional maps and the introduction of the 'direct-fire' feature," according to developer Relic Entertainment's own Tarrnie Williams.

It will also restrict the WWII game competition from using a very marketable [Something]of [Something]option as a potential title. Tales of Valor is very catchy and a good get for THQ.

A press release proving the whole thing is true is right after this.

THQ Announces Company of Heroes(R): Tales of Valor(TM) for Windows PC

Next Chapter in Award-Winning Franchise Features All-New Single-Player Campaigns, Multiplayer Modes and Innovative "Direct-Fire" Feature

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Nov. 3, 2008—THQ Inc. (NASDAQ: THQI) today announced Company of Heroes(R): Tales of Valor(TM), the next standalone chapter in the widely acclaimed real-time strategy (RTS) franchise, is currently in development for Windows PC. Featuring three intense campaigns, brand-new multiplayer modes and an innovative "direct-fire" feature that allows even more tactical control during the heat of battle, Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor will immerse players in some of the most historic, tide-turning clashes of World War II. Internally developed by Relic Entertainment, the game is currently scheduled for release in spring 2009.

"Company of Heroes is one of the most critically acclaimed RTS series of all time," said Peter Matiss, vice president of global brand management, THQ. "With Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor, Relic Entertainment is delivering an all-new, standalone chapter in the franchise and continues to push the boundaries of innovation and quality in the genre."

"In Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor, we're offering players a ton of rich, new content including more strategic options in single-player and multiplayer," said Tarrnie Williams, general manager, Relic Entertainment. "With fresh new campaigns and multiplayer modes, brand-new units, additional maps and the introduction of the 'direct-fire' feature, we're once again committed to delivering the best in strategic gaming."

About Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor

Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor is the next standalone chapter in the award-winning Company of Heroes franchise, featuring all-new content, including three single-player campaigns, new multiplayer modes, additional maps and units. Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor also introduces a new "direct-fire" feature that allows players more tactical control of their units and more strategic options in-game. Developed by internal studio Relic Entertainment and powered by Relic's proprietary Essence Engine(TM), Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor is fully compatible with Company of Heroes and Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts, allowing players who own the entire series complete access to the epic battles of World War II. For more information on Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor, please visit www.companyofheroesgame.com.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles