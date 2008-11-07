Company Of Heroes Expansion: Some Details

Earlier this week, THQ got around to formally announcing the long-known-about Company of Heroes expansion pack, Tales of Valor. Problem is, that's about all they announced. No details. Well, Relic have since spoken with Edge, and now, we have details. Seems the game will come with three "mini campaigns", which instead of being centred around a single, long story like the existing campaigns, will be shorter affairs. One of those three will revolve around the exploits of SS Panzer commander Michael Wittmann, who at the Battle of Villers-Bocage destroyed over 20 British vehicles in only 15 minutes.

The other two "mini-campaigns" are still a mystery, but we'd be surprised if there wasn't one each for the Americans and British. In keeping with the smaller, more intimate feel Relic are going for, Tales of Valor will also introduce a feature called direct-fire. It's described as a feature "in which a tank's turret...will follow the player's mouse cursor, allowing a tank's turret to move and control independently from the vehicle's path.". Anyone worried this will break the game should know that in singleplayer, you can turn it on and off, and it won't be making its way into multiplayer.

