Company Of Heroes: Tales Of Valor Trailer

Not much here in this trailer for the upcoming expansion that'll look any different to Company of Heroes fans, but the emphasis on driving right up to buildings then shooting them must be indicative of something. Maybe the Krauts liked to see the whites in the building's eyes before they blew 'em up, who knows.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink