Competition: Gears 2 Packs For Most Creative Gearheads

  • Thomas Guest

    It would probably have to be some kind of lightning bolt gun that can also shoots shurikens.

    0
  • bnninja @Benny

    Lancer + Flame Thrower + Marshmallow Blow Gun = because nothing's funnier than horde who are trying to be scary, but are covered in marshmallow.

    0
  • Deanocity Guest

    Easy! Lightsaber and the Plasma Rifle from Doom 2 both lightweight and would (probably) use the same form of energy.

    0
  • funkyj @Funky J

    ENTRY:
    I'd combine a shotgun with hockey pucks.

    Imagine thousands of hockey pucks flying out in a shot pattern... ouch!

    0
  • mattyb83 Guest

    Gatling gun flamethrower

    0
  • PaNthR Guest

    Can’t go past the trusty COG Launcher! Collect the cogs from your dead friends and fire them at enemies for VENGEANCE!

    0
  • puppylicks @James C

    I'd combine a grappling hook with a combat shotgun, using the hook to bring enemies in close then using the shotgun to finish them off.

    0
  • Parabol Guest

    The badger in a harness from Postal 3 with the stake gun from Pain Killer. Nail your enemy to wall, then maul them!

    0
  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    It's hard to top a chainsaw bayonet, how bought a lightsaber on the front of a homing rocket. It slices, dices and blows up.

    0
  • Tony_1 Guest

    "In 25 words or less: What two weapons would you combine to top the Gears of War 2 Lancer? "

    I'd combine the BFG gun from DOOM with the portal gun from Portal, would make for interesting violence.

    0
  • Andrew Braithwaite Guest

    I'd combine a high powered rifle with a hungry crocodile. Perfect combination of long range and short range fire (teeth) power.

    If you don't believe a crocodile is a weapon you haven't seen the cinematic genius that is Lake Placid.

    0
  • mcdexx @DexX

    A bazooka... that fires SHARKS!!!

    I don't think I need the rest of my 25 word limit.

    0
  • Edward Guest

    A torque bow powered mini gun would top the lancer. Horde mode would become almost too easy as you spray wave after wave with arrows.

    0
  • AJ Guest

    I'd combine a thermonuclear ballistic missile and whippersnapper, that way the missile won’t get, like, tangled in crabgrass and pussywillows while delivering its deadly payload.

    0
  • Zane Guest

    An agent orange dispenser and nicotine coated bullets so they'll have to come back for more.

    0
  • Matt Guest

    Mini spoon egg catapult and a confetti throwing party popper. Down a Locust, splatter with egg then dazzle him with confetti, to brighten his day!

    0
  • Morkai @Morkai

    a catapult that fires "frikkin sharks with frikkin laser beams on their heads"

    0
  • STANKY J Guest

    Chuck Norris's Leg with Chun Li's Kick Spam.

    0
  • Andrew Guest

    Load up the Turducken! (google it)
    The chicken can fire laid eggs, the duck can peck, the turkey can blast through bushes.

    0
  • Duncan Guest

    I’d resurrect Steve Erwin but with chainsaw hands. He'd jump right into those locusts leaving them unsure what to fear more: Chainsaws or Steve Erwin?

    0
  • singo the dingo Guest

    Regular shotgun with an attack-dog attached and when the dogs bark, they shoot bees out of their mouths

    0
  • Clinton Guest

    Goldeneyes RCP-90 (so much fun!) for nostalgia, coupled with Unreal Tournaments Rippers.

    A bright orange machine gun that fires razor blades!

    0
  • Peter Guest

    shark and a sledgehammer, combined, in some kind of awesome manner.

    0
  • Tony Guest

    Some sort of oversized blow dart type tube launching the banana bomb from Worms.
    It's erratic nature would make for interesting rushes.

    0
  • Jason Guest

    "In 25 words or less: What two weapons would you combine to top the Gears of War 2 Lancer?"

    Cans of Cherry Coke and an appropriately modified Shotgun. The Locust loathes Cherry Coke as much as I. It'll send them packing. Boom, mankind wins.

    0

