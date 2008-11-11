Complete Street Fighter IV Character Roster Revealed?

An eagle-eyed Belgian gamer at the N.E.X.T. games expo took a pic of what is probably the character select screen from Street Fighter IV's console version.
Unless it isn't. Internets is internets, after all.
Assuming it is legit though, there are at least 26 playable characters - all the usual gang of Blanka, Chun Li, Zangief et al plus returning favourites like Gouken. There is some speculation that Rose from Street Fighter Alpha is lurking demurely on the bottom row.
Rose @ N.E.X.T Expo (Brussels) [Shoryuken Forums]
