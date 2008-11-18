Cooking Mama Kills Animals - Happy Thanksgiving From PETA

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

It's Thanksgiving time in America, and you know what that means - millions of dead turkeys! Delicious dead turkeys, mind you, but the folks at PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) don't appreciate that at all, and once more they dig out an iconic video game character to try and get their message across. Cooking Mama: Mama Kills Animals is actually not a bad flash version of Majesco's cooking franchise for the Wii and DS. It's just a bit twisted. Behead, gut, and stuff a turkey while attempting to get the coveted "Even Meaner Than Mama" score.

Don't fret though, Mama fans. There's redemption in store for the titular hero, and by the end of the game it's all turkeys and rainbows for our tiny, sexual stereotype.

Cooking Mama: Mama Kills Animals [PETA]

  • Ninja Catfish Guest

    can PETA kindly just go away, forever and never come back please?

  • Gwen Williams Guest

    LMAO
    This is awesome XD
    Take the pledge to be veg! :D

