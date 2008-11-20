Mama just wants to make the nice people happy! This is the gist of a press release issued by Majesco Entertainment on behalf of Mama herself in response to PETA's recently released flash game, Cooking Mama: Mama Kills Animals. The release highlights the more than 25 vegetarian-friendly recipes available in Mama's latest game, Cooking Mama World Kitchen, out this week for the Nintendo Wii.

"I would never put rat in my Ratatouille," said a feisty Mama while beating some eggs. "Like any accomplished cook, I create my recipes to appeal to a broad range of tastes and preferences. My only goal is to ensure you leave the table well fed."

The release goes on to state that Mama, while not a vegetarian herself, fully supports the humane treatment of animals, with her new doggy friend Max making his game debut in the new title.

You callous, cold-hearted PETA bastards. You made her upset. She just wants to fill our tummies with goodness, and this is the thanks she gets? That's it. From now on I am going out of my way to eat animals. *eyes his cats*

Cooking Mama Responds to PETA by Highlighting Vegetarian Offerings in Latest Wii(TM) Videogame Release - Cooking Mama World Kitchen

EDISON, N.J., Nov 19, 2008

Food lover and culinary cutie Cooking Mama is a virtual chef who believes that good home cooked food, properly prepared from the best ingredients, can bring people together around the table and make the world a happier place. That's why Mama is taking a stand with oven mitts raised high against the latest PETA objection targeting her freshly released videogame, Cooking Mama World Kitchen, that shipped this week for Wii(TM) from Majesco Entertainment Company (Nasdaq: COOL). Mama wants people to know that World Kitchen includes 51 recipes from around the world, ranging from vegetarian fare like miso soup and rice cakes to international delicacies like ginger pork and octopus dumplings.

Cooking Mama World Kitchen includes more than 25 vegetarian-friendly recipes including delicious breakfast, dinner, dessert and snack options. And, while Mama is not a vegetarian, she fully supports the humane treatment of animals, particularly for her canine protege Max who makes his doggie debut in World Kitchen.

About Cooking Mama World Kitchen

Developed by Cooking Mama Limited, the second installment of the fan favourite Wii series is filled with new features including kitchen mini-games, 3D graphics, chef customisation and 2 player cooperative cooking. In the game, players use the Wii Remote as a universal cooking utensil to chop, grate, slice and stir their way through 51 all-new recipes, ranging from parfait to Ratatouille to pancakes and French fries. A range of modes lets players cook for Mama's approval, their friends' picky palates or together as a team to create dishes in a new cooperative mode. A bonus hidden mode will even surprise gamers with competitive play against the original "master cook!" In World Kitchen, preparation mistakes are events unto themselves since new mini-games add hilarious fun with Mama's lovable canine, Max. Finally, a new customisation feature lets players create their own personal chef or even an adorable mini Mama!

Cooking Mama World Kitchen for Wii is rated E for Everyone and available now for the suggested retail price of $49.99. To watch the official trailer and find out more, please visit www.cookingmama.com.