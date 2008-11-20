Cop Pulls Over Driver, Seizes Xbox

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Questions are being asked in Orange Country, Florida after a Sheriff's Deputy apparently confiscated a man's Xbox 360 in lieu of a speeding fine. I Am Not A Lawyer, and my knowledge of Florida traffic law is pretty minimal, but isn't this a bit... unorthodox?

Orange County deputies seized Kenyatta Hillman's Xbox and 8 games after stopping him for speeding and allegedly smelling marijuana in his car. Although a serial number check did not reveal the Xbox as being stolen, a deputy took the console anyway, telling Hillman that he wanted to make sure that nobody stole it(!)

When Hillman tried to claim his console back, the sheriff's office were unable to locate either the Xbox or the games. A spokesman later confirmed that the console would be returned 'On Friday'.

After they finish Left 4 Dead, presumably.

Deputy Takes Man's xBox During Traffic Stop [WF TV 9]

