The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Cops Blame Driving Games For Crap Young Drivers

Some background: reckless driving and young deaths on Australian roads are a fairly big problem here. We've got lots of long roads, lots of kids with big cars, and a culture of people driving big cars fast. It's been a problem in Australian society for decades, but since games are around these days, they're becoming a convenient scapegoat amongst those who should really know better (ie the police). Having armed himself with a German report on the subject, Superintendent Dave Evans of the NSW Police has told the Daily Telegraph:

Video games can have a negative impact on young drivers because it increases their complacency and their indulgence in risk-taking behaviour. In games you race, you crash and it is a matter of pressing the buttons and off you go again. In real life it doesn't work that way, you can be killed.

Do any of you kids really think that real life driving comes with Gran Turismo crash modelling?

Video games kill driving skills, police say [Daily Telegraph]

Comments

  • AJ Guest

    Wow, it's so great we've got someone with a 10th grade education trying to push for policy change based on a report from a country where peoples driving habits are completely different.

    Ah those glorious boys in the blue, they're like night club bouncers with guns and tazers.

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    Yes, it's entirely video games fault, and not the fact that parents- the ones children learn most of their habits from- tend to be utterly awful drivers. I know both of mine wouldn't pass the Learner's test...

    0
  • The Gunslinger Guest

    @Luke Plunkett: Do you really think the police consider whether or not a young driver was actually doing anything wrong before pulling them over and slapping them with a fine?

    0
  • JB Guest

    Personally, I credit racing games with my ability to drive well. All those years spent at a PC driving at break-neck speed though on coming traffic has increased my judgment and reaction times. I'm not saying I'm perfect, but I can say that I'm quite a lot better than some drivers around here. It probably also helped that I didn't get my P's till I was 23.

    0
  • ardrit Guest

    i rock don,t be mad

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles