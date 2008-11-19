Countdown To The New Xbox Experience

You've been hearing a lot of stuff about the New Xbox Experience over the last few months. How it'll change the 360, how it'll add a whole bunch of new features to the console, how it'll alter the very fabric of space and time around you. Well, provided you're not already playing around with it, the time for hearing about the NXE is almost over. The update is due to go live at 9.00pm AEDT, November 19 (ie very, very soon) and provided everything goes according to plan, millions of blades and gamerpics around the world will cry out in terror, before being suddenly silenced. Then summarily replaced with something slicker, brighter and easier to use.

UPDATE - Aaaanndd...it's out! Or, at least, it's out there for some. Microsoft say the rollout will take a few hours, and ask that you "be patient".