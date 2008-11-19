The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Countdown To The New Xbox Experience

You've been hearing a lot of stuff about the New Xbox Experience over the last few months. How it'll change the 360, how it'll add a whole bunch of new features to the console, how it'll alter the very fabric of space and time around you. Well, provided you're not already playing around with it, the time for hearing about the NXE is almost over. The update is due to go live at 9.00pm AEDT, November 19 (ie very, very soon) and provided everything goes according to plan, millions of blades and gamerpics around the world will cry out in terror, before being suddenly silenced. Then summarily replaced with something slicker, brighter and easier to use.

UPDATE - Aaaanndd...it's out! Or, at least, it's out there for some. Microsoft say the rollout will take a few hours, and ask that you "be patient".

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles