Crayon Physics Pre-Orders Come To Life

Crayon Physics Deluxe, the 2008 Independent Games Festival Grand Prize Winner, is getting dangerously close to release, and to prepare for the waxy buildup that is sure to ensue, creator Petri Purho has launched a brand new website for the game and is now actively accepting pre-orders. What does a pre-order of Crayon Physics get you? How about $US5 off the already ridiculously low price of $US20, plus a guaranteed spot in the Crayon Physics Deluxe beta? I declare it not too shabby indeed.

In case you are wondering what Crayon Physics Deluxe is all about, you can check out the new website where Petri's posted a neat video of the gameplay in action. It's a little bit The Incredible Machine, and a little bit Simon, whose things he draws come true. It's brilliance.

Crayon Physics Deluxe [Official Website]