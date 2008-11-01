Criterion Reveals Burnout Paradise Party, Ultimate Box

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Criterion has been updating the hell out of Burnout Paradise lately, and as a rash of new blog posts on their official blog indicate, they're not done by a long shot. Today they've announced Burnout Paradise Party, an offline party mode for up to 8 people due out in February, where players will complete in simple challenges using innovative pass-the-controller technology. The new mode comes complete with some sweet new menus and new achievements and trophies to be earned by people who can at least pretend they have 7 friends.

Along with the party announcement, they've also announced Burnout Paradise The Ultimate Box, also coming in February, which combines all of the recent updates (including Party) into one retail package for those late adapters, offline players, and PC players out there. Yes, The Ultimate Box marks the release of the game on the PC as well. Huzzah! Hit the link for pictures of the Criterion team in bad Halloween costumes, celebrating the news.

Burnout™ Paradise Party [Criterion Games Blog]

