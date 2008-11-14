CSI NY Game Cast Strikingly Similar To Show Cast

Not only will Ubisoft's upcoming CSI: New York game let you play as the actual television show characters, it will let you hear the actual television show characters as well. Ubisoft has announced that the leading actors from the show will be lending their voices to the game, including Melina Kanakaredes, Carmine Giovinazzo, Eddie Cahill, Hill Harper, Anna Belknap, Robert Joy, A.J. Buckley, and of course Lieutenant Dan himself, Gary Sinise.

Unfortunately all of the corpses portrayed in the game will be voiced by sound-alikes.

SAN FRANCISCO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Today Ubisoft announced that the leading actors from the television show "CSI: NY" will lend their voices and likenesses to the all-new video game CSI: NY - The Game. Golden Globe winner Gary Sinise, Melina Kanakaredes, Carmine Giovinazzo, Eddie Cahill, Hill Harper, Anna Belknap, Robert Joy and A.J. Buckley will all provide their voices and likenesses to the video game, adding to the authenticity of the interactive adaptation of CBS's "CSI: NY" television series.

For the first time in the CSI video game series, CSI: NY - The Game will allow you to play as actual characters from the hit TV show. The video game features a brand-new graphic novel art style, interactive mini-games and interrogations, as well as original cases crafted by writers from the "CSI: NY" television series. The game will launch for the PC on November 30th, in time for the 2008 holiday season.

"CSI: NY" averages 11.8 million total viewers each week on CBS. Ubisoft's CSI video game franchise has sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide since the first CSI title was released in 2003.