Dead Or Alive Online Going Beta

DOA Online, gaming's fatal car accident that we cannot look away from, is going into closed beta soon. November 12, actually. The game is being spearheaded by China's Shanda Interactive Entertainment Limited and developed by Tecmo's online game development team, "Lievo Studio." That's right, no Team Ninja! The game was originally supposed to be running by the Beijing Olympics. That didn't happen.
中国で『DOA ONLINE』のクローズドβテストがスタート [Famitsu]
