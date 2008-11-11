Dead Rising Wii Gets Finalised Release Date, Pricing

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Vague release date no more! Dead Rising is hitting Japanese Wiis on February 19 and bringing three or four slowing walking, sadly rendered zombies with it. Priced at ¥7,340 ($112), the game, Capcom has stated, *might* be able to run up to one hundred zombies on screen at once. (All of the screenshots and gameplay footage we've seen indicates otherwise, however.) No word on its Western release date.

Be sure to check out our TGS impressions of the game.

カプコン、Wii「デッドライジング ゾンビのいけにえ」発売日が2009年2月19日に決定 [Game Watch Impress]

