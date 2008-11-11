Dead Rising Wii Gets Finalised Release Date, Pricing

Vague release date no more! Dead Rising is hitting Japanese Wiis on February 19 and bringing three or four slowing walking, sadly rendered zombies with it. Priced at ¥7,340 ($112), the game, Capcom has stated, *might* be able to run up to one hundred zombies on screen at once. (All of the screenshots and gameplay footage we've seen indicates otherwise, however.) No word on its Western release date.

