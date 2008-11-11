Dead Space Upgrade Packs Are Scary Too

Just when we thought the horror was over and we could go back to playing games that were more colourful and less deadly, EA goes and announces Premium Upgrade Packs for their new survival horror franchise Dead Space, delivering a brand-new sort of terror to the series - useless, cosmetic upgrades...for a price! Now to be fair, some of the upgrade packs do add functionality to the weapons and armour in Dead Space, such as the Heavy Damage Pack that adds a new look and increased firepower to several of the game's weapons, but at the same time we get the Hot Rod Pack, which lets us pay a dollar for flame graphics for the flamethrower and pulse rifle. The only difference between that and horse armour is the horse armour cost a bit more.

The new packs will be available on the 13th for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation Store in Europe, with the rest of the world getting the PS3 versions on the 20th. Hit the jump for a full list of all nine packs, plus two console-specific packs per system.

EA Announces Dead Space Premium Upgrade Packs

Equip Yourself With All New Weapons and Suits to Survive the Horror

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) announced today that the critically acclaimed Dead Space™ will be releasing premium upgrade packs* to provide the game hero, Isaac Clarke, an everyday systems engineer, with the ultimate Necromorph-dismembering equipment in his fight for survival aboard the space-travelling USG Ishimura. Players can experience the glory of strategic dismemberment November 13 on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace worldwide and the PLAYSTATION®Store** in Europe. These premium upgrade packs will be available on the PLAYSTATION Store worldwide November 20.

Winner of over 23 critic awards and boasting a score of 89 on Metacritic.com, Dead Space delivers the ultimate in psychological thrills and gruesome action. It is a bold and often-bloody sci-fi survival horror game set 500 years in the future. The innovative combat in the game calls for intense gore and character dismemberment that can be experienced even further with these premium upgrade packs.

The complete list of upgrade packs include:

—

Astronaut Pack: Download the Astronaut Suit and Weapon Skin Pack, featuring an amazing Astronaut Suit and new skins for the Plasma Cutter, Pulse Rifle, and Ripper!

— $3.00 / 240 MS points

— Big Gun Pack: Download the Steam Punk Force Gun, the ultimate in Necromorph-killing destruction.

— $1.00 / 80 MS points

— Heavy Damage Pack: Download the Heavy Damage Weapon pack featuring a cool new look and massive firepower for the Plasma Cutter, Contact Beam, Pulse Rifle, and Ripper.

— $3.00 / 240 MS points

— Hot Rod Pack: Download the Hot Rod Weapon Skin Pack, featuring awesome flame graphics for the Flamethrower and Pulse Rifle.

— $1.00 / 80 MS points

— Military Pack: Download the Military Weapon Pack for a new look and enhanced power for all 7 Dead Space weapons.

— $4.00 / 320 MS points

— Scorpion Pack: Download the Scorpion Pack featuring an upgraded Level 5 Suit and powered up Plasma Cutter, Line Gun, and Force Gun, all decorated in an awesome red Scorpion Skin.

— $4.00 / 320 MS points

— Scorpion Weapon Pack: Download the Scorpion Weapon Pack featuring a faster death-dealing Plasma Cutter, Line Gun, and Force Gun in awesome red skins.

— $2.25 / 180 MS points

— Speed Kills Pack: Download the Speed Kills Weapon Pack! Includes faster-firing Force Gun, Line Gun, and Plasma Cutter.

— $2.25 / 180 MS points

— Tank Pack: Download the Tank Pack featuring an upgraded Level 5 Suit and powered up Flamethrower, Force Gun, and Line Gun, all covered in Unitology script.

— $4.00 / 320 MS points

PLAYSTATION®3 Exclusive Packs:

— Obsidian Weapon Skin Pack: Download the exclusive Obsidian Weapon Skin Pack now, available only for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. Includes weapon skins in jet-black PLAYSTATION 3 colours for the Line Gun, Plasma Cutter, and Pulse Rifle.

— $1.50

— Obsidian Pack: Download the exclusive Obsidian Suit and Weapon Skin Pack now, available only for the PLAYSTATION®3! Includes an upgraded Level 5 suit, and weapon skins for the Line Gun, Plasma Cutter, and Pulse Rifle, all in jet-black PLAYSTATION®3 colours.

— $3.00

Xbox 360®-Exclusive Packs:

— Elite Weapon Skin Pack: Download the exclusive Elite Weapon Skin Pack now, available only for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system! Includes weapon skins in Xbox 360 colours for the Line Gun, Plasma Cutter, and Pulse Rifle.

— 120 MS points

— Elite Pack: Download the exclusive Elite Suit and Weapon Skin Pack now, available only for the Xbox 360! Includes an upgraded Level 5 suit, and weapon skins for the Line Gun, Plasma Cutter, and Pulse Rifle in Xbox 360 colors.

— 240 MS points

Developed at EA Redwood Shores, Dead Space is rated M for Mature with descriptors of Blood and Gore, Intense Violence and Strong Language by the ESRB and 18+ for PEGI. Dead Space is now available for MSRP $59.99 on the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and MSRP $49.99 for the PC. For more information about the game, go to the website at http://www.deadspacegame.com or http://info.ea.com.

* Requires Dead Space for the Xbox 360 or PLAYSTATION 3 to play.

** INTERNET CONNECTION required. Xbox LIVE gold or silver membership OR PLAYSTATION®Network account required.