Denver's Child's Play Funde Razor 08 Is a Go

Good news for everyone living in the Colorado area who likes good company, good causes and fun games. I just signed a contract with the owner of The Mercury Cafe in downtown Denver for this year's Child's Play Funde Razor.



The owner of The Mercury Cafe was kind enough to donate her fantastic upstairs concert venue to us for the night. So all we'll be paying for is the services of a sound man, which is relatively inexpensive.

I'm still hammering out the specifics but this is what I can tell you so far. The event will be on Dec. 10 and will likely run from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. (though I might tweak the hours when it gets closer). The cover will be a $US10 minimum donation and that will get you a ticket for a chance to win some of the awesome schwag I'll be bringing down with me.

One of the reasons I decided to switch locations from The Walnut room, where we held it last year, is because that venue only had room for 150 or so people. The Mercury Cafe can hold 300 or so. Better still they will have a full bar, some tables and even the ability to order food if you want it.

The best news? Because of the licence The Mercury Cafe has, the age limit this time around will be 18 and older. To buy drinks you'll just have show your ID at the bar.

So if you want to show up to play some Rock Band 2, Guitar Hero World Tour (maybe even Rock Revolution) for a good cause pencil December 10th in your calendar. I'll make sure to update you more as we nail down the specific time. I'll also be posting a blow-out picture of all of the goodies we'll be giving away, directions, parking, and all that good stuff.