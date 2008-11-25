Disney's Haunted Mansion Recreated, Blown Up In Counter-Strike: Source

Colour me horribly late to this party — this clip is almost a month(!) old — but seeing the Haunted Mansion from Disney World and Disney Land so accurately recreated in Counter-Strike: Source initiates my post reflex. The map, de_haunts, looks nigh unplayable, but I suppose I'll find that out for myself later tonight. The map is part of a Halloween themed pack that includes nods to Silent Hill and F.E.A.R.. Must download now!

The www.joe.to forums Halloween 2008 mappack [NIPPER Maps]