Disney's Ultimate Band Trailer

Disney Interactive present a trailer for their would-be Wii rival to Rock Band/Guitar Hero, Ultimate Band. It's colourful, snappily edited and features a weaksauce-doused cover of The White Stripe's Fell In Love With A Girl - but how about the gameplay?

Well, it's hard to say - there is certainly a bewildering array of different rhythm mechanics on display - scrolling frets, pulsing beat circles, other.. things. One of those is probably the instrumentless 'Front Man' but it's hard to say which. Nice use of the Giant Hands though. Very Dio.