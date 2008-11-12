DIY Ghetto Game Grip

The Marware Game Grip we looked at last week might look a bit goofy - and possibly IS a bit goofy - but having a more comfortable grip on the iPhone would definitely improve certain games. The main problem with the Game Grip and similar devices is the price. $US50 is a lot to spend unless you are a serious fan iPhone flight sims. Current economic climate and all that.
Crafty iPhone owner Ronnsprocket has whipped up a much cheaper alternative using just a few sheets of cardboard, a sharp knife and some glue. Total cost: $CHEAP
This version is light, even more portable and can probably lay claim to some serious enviro-cred if you use recycled packaging. You can even 'mod' it using felt pens and glitter. Your move, Marware.
Carboard Game Grip Also Aesthetically Ruins Your iPhone, But For Free [Gizmodo Australia]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink