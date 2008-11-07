Don't Ask Lara Croft Model Archaeology Questions

Lara Croft is an archaeologist. Lara Croft model Alison Carroll is not. She's a model, she knows about model things, not old things. So when Danish paper Ekstra Bladet tried to probe Carroll on Lara Croft's archaeological expertise, Eidos shutdown that pop quiz damn quick. If you like awkward, uncomfortable situations, this clip is for you. (We've already watched it several times.) Why Eidos doen't just trawl university archaeology departments looking for hotties to represent Lara, we will never know.

Lara Croft [Ekstra Bladet via VG247]