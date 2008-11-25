Doom Finally Ported To Flash

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

What hasn't Doom been ported to at this point? You can't answer "Flash 10!" anymore, as an enterprising Newgrounds contributor has gone to the effort to port the id Software classic to Adobe's platform, making the first-person shooter playable in the web browser of your choice. It's a tidy little port, if a bit slow on my 2 year old MacBook Pro.

Sound is a little wonky — there's no music either — but we can't lodge complaints against this version of Doom. If you've never powered through the thing, here's just one more option for the pile. It's as promised. Doom. Flash. Playable.

Doom [Newgrounds]

