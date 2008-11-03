Dope Wars Comes To iPhone

Had to happen. A version of the venerable PC classic Dope Wars has come to the iPhone. Except this "homage" has the even less acceptable moniker of Drug Lords, and takes advantage of the phone's location-tracking to keep your drug prices fresh no matter where your shivering, aimless shambling takes you. Don't expect this in the App Store any time soon.
Drug Lords iPhone exclusive video preview [Pocket Gamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink