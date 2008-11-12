Dragonball Movie Gets *Another* Release Date

The movie event of next year, Dragonball: Goku Freakazoid Face, will be getting a slightly earlier US release: Wednesday April 8, 2009. Nothing like a mid-week release to beat the weekend release rush. This comes after the movie was pushed from its original release date of August 15, 2008 to April 10, 2009. Re-shoots and post production caused the 2009 delay, and fingers crossed it has ample Goku Freakazoid Face. We love GFF!

Dragonball Moves Up [IGN via ANN]