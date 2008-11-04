The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

DS vs DS Lite vs DSi

All DS games may be created equal, but not every DS console is created equal. Especially when it comes to screen brightness. Just look at this comparison pic (click through for a bigger version)! On the top, the original DS. Bottom-left, the DS Lite. Bottom-right, the new DSi. Nice to finally see where some of that decreased battery life is going.

Nintendo DSi Impressions and Comparisons [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles