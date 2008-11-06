DSi Hacked?

Reader WiZZLa sent us a link to this YouTube video that purports to show a proof of concept for hacking the DSi. In the video you can see a little white box floating around on the top screen that reads "Yasu Software Hello World". Not that sexy, but when you realise it's just a toe in the door, it becomes a lot sexier.
