DSi Sells Over 170,000 In First Two Days On Sale

You may not care much for the DSi, seeing as most of you already have a DS that works and plays DS games. But Japan? Japan don't care if they've already got one DS in the house, or two DS, or even three, that hasn't stopped them snapping up nearly the entire first shipment of Nintendo's latest handheld in just over two days. Enterbrain have announced that, in the two days since the DSi went on sale on November 1, 170,779 of them have been sold. That's out of a total shipment of 200,000. Since the numbers only counted the first two days on sale, by the time you're reading this, that final 29,221 will surely be gone as well.

