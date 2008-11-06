EA Brings Need For Speed To Life

The Need for Speed series has been slinging cars around tracks for nearly 15 years, and now EA is finally bringing the experience into the real world with Need for Speed Live. Announced today at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Need for Speed Live is a celebration of car culture designed for fans of exotic cars and drift racing. The event will serve as a showcase for video games, exotic cars, music, and if I know anything about car shows, women in skimpy clothing laying across hoods.

Need for Speed is all about the racing, however, and EA will be inviting the top drifters and time attack cars from all over the world to compete in an international race battle, along with a manufacturer time attack exhibition.

The event will be open to the public, and is penciled in for the Brands Hatch Circuit near London, though negotiations are still underway. Hit the jump for more details, or visit www.needforspeedlive.com, where I am certain they will eventually catch up with the press release.

"For over 14 years, Need for Speed has been at the forefront of automotive culture and this Live race event brings the spirit of Need for Speed games to life with all of the energy, adrenaline and sexiness that the franchise represents," said Rod Chong, Creative Director for Need for Speed Live. "Need for Speed Live will definitely push each driver and their cars to the limit as they contend with dramatic elevation changes and harrowing fourth-gear 100 mph drifts."

* To be confirmed; Negotiations in progress.