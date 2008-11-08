EA Cuts Leave Indie Dev Scrambling for Work

Independent developer Arkane Studios is scrambling to find a project for some 30 developers, otherwise it might be sending them home, following Electronic Arts' massive cutbacks from last week. Arkane was collaborating with EA Los Angeles on an AAA game, reports GameDaily. When a 600-pound industry gorilla tightens his belt, that means the food supply is well short elsewhere.

Arkane didn't specify what the title was, only that it took a phone call from EA about its cutbacks and was told the relationship would be ending. "I need to find a deal as soon as possible to reassign the team affected by this event," says Raphael Colantonio, Arkane's CEO. Colantonio says it was exactly a case of one day, business being great, the next day having an anvil fall on your head.

Arkane, with offices in Lyon, France and Austin, Texas, develops games that blend first-person role playing games with first-person shooter flair. Dark Messiah of Might and Magic for the PC and Arx Fatalis are two of their better-known titles. Anyone out there wants to publish a game like that, give Arkane a call. They need the work.



