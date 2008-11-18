EA Says Buh-Bye To Arena Football League

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Video game publishers can pounce on that white hot Arena Football League licence, now that EA has opted not to renew its deal with the faster-paced, indoor-only take on American football. According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, EA has had just about enough arena football, coming to the end of its three-year agreement with the league and choosing not to invest in the AFL.

EA Sports published two games with the Arena Football League licence, Arena Football for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2006 and Arena Football: Road to Glory for the PlayStation 2 in 2007.

Oh, hey, look. There goes a tumbleweed.

It's game over for AFL deal with Electronic Arts [Sports Business Journal]

Comments

  • Andrew Hartin Guest

    Shame, The first one was a pretty good game and the second one was only released for the PS2 and really who owns a PS2 anymore? EA never really gave this platform a chance.

    0

