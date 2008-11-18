EA Says Buh-Bye To Arena Football League

Video game publishers can pounce on that white hot Arena Football League licence, now that EA has opted not to renew its deal with the faster-paced, indoor-only take on American football. According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, EA has had just about enough arena football, coming to the end of its three-year agreement with the league and choosing not to invest in the AFL.

EA Sports published two games with the Arena Football League licence, Arena Football for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2006 and Arena Football: Road to Glory for the PlayStation 2 in 2007.

Oh, hey, look. There goes a tumbleweed.

It's game over for AFL deal with Electronic Arts [Sports Business Journal]