EA Sports Active Trailer Channels The Infomercial



This is not the trailer for a video game. No, this debut video for EA's Wii fitness program EA Sports Active has much more in common with early morning extended commercials for Bose Wave Radios than it does anything we've ever seen for a game product.

It brings me back to the days when late night television would play host to half-hour long commercial spots for the Phillips CDi, a game system they didn't want to market as a game system. Along with the video and official press release comes a lovely set of photographs of people pretending to play with the title. Not all that compelling to the gamers themselves, but as a gamer trying to figure out what to get his mother for Christmas, a Wii suddenly seems like a very good idea. Hit the jump for the official press release and some absolutely lovely shots of people posing with Wii remotes.

BREAK A SWEAT WITH EA SPORTS ACTIVE - THE ALL-NEW HEART PUMPING, CALORIE BURNING WORKOUT

EA SPORTS Active Coming in Spring 2009; First in New Line of Fitness Products

GUILDFORD, UK. - November 13, 2008 - Do you find there are too few hours in the day to run a household, hold down a job and fit in a workout? Or, are you just getting bored of the same old fitness routine? EA SPORTS™, a label of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS), today announced the development of EA SPORTS™ Active, an innovative new customizable and personalised fitness product that will get you motivated to move in the comfort of your home. EA SPORTS Active will launch exclusively for the Wii™ worldwide next spring.

Developed in collaboration with fitness experts, including Bob Greene - renowned exercise physiologist, author and Oprah's personal trainer - EA SPORTS Active is perfect for the whole family, though designed specifically for women seeking a simple, fun and cost-effective way to achieve a healthy lifestyle. The product will be the first in a new line of EA SPORTS fitness and sports performance products in development to improve the well-being of people of all ages.

"EA SPORTS Active and our entrance into the fitness space is an exciting and groundbreaking milestone for EA SPORTS," said Peter Moore, president, EA SPORTS. "As we continue to expand our brand, we have a real opportunity to redefine the home fitness experience with a more Western cardiovascular approach and exercises that will appeal to a diverse audience, getting people off the couch and into shape while interacting with our products in a way never before possible. EA SPORTS Active costs less than a gym membership, it provides a variety of exercises unlike a one dimensional in-home fitness contraption, and it delivers an interactive experience that you don't get from a DVD - this is a true fitness revolution and a space in which we intend to be leaders."

EA SPORTS Active features a wide variety of interactive activities combined into a circuit that target both the upper and lower body as well as cardio, and supports two players to allow family or friends to get fit together. EA SPORTS Active provides a new level of motivation with on-screen, real-time feedback on your workout such as calories burned, while also allowing you to adjust intensity levels. EA SPORTS Active will include two specially-designed leg straps that hold the Wii's Nunchuk controller to track lower body movements, as well as a resistance band to support a number of upper body strength training exercises.

"One of the most frequent questions I am asked is how to get fit at home - especially from busy mums. EA SPORTS Active provides a fun and effective workout that targets your upper body, lower body, and gets your heart pumping in just 20 minutes a day," said Greene. "It's a great way to get moving when you can't get outside or you only have a short amount of time at home. In addition, I like the variety of exercises that it provides - one of the many reasons it has earned the Best Life seal of approval."

EA SPORTS Active features a "30 Day Challenge," a fitness road map for players to reach their fitness goals with the guidance of a virtual trainer. The Challenge provides a new, 20-minute workout every time a player exercises, including clear instruction, feedback on technique and positive encouragement throughout the workout. Each circuit will feel different and increase in intensity as fitness levels improve to help you work up a sweat and work toward your fitness goals. Users can also create their own custom workouts that vary in activity, duration and intensity, and the Wii Balance Board will add functionality to many exercises.

EA SPORTS Active is in development at EA Canada in Vancouver. It has not yet been rated by the ESRB or PEGI; visit www.esrb.org for updated rating information. Media can find photos and a trailer of the game at www.electronicarts.co.uk/press. For more information, please visit www.easportsactive.com.