EA Takes A Wall Street Hit, Other Pubs Follow Suit

This global financial mess keeps on playing havoc with games publishers. Over the past day a number of companies have seen their share price take a hit, the biggest loser being Electronic Arts, whose shares have dropped 17.1%. Guess losing a ton of money and sacking 600 people doesn't look particularly good to investors. Activision also saw losses, though not on the same scale (down 2.8%), while THQ's were also down slightly. Amazingly, Midway's shares closed up. Midway. Crazy, crazy days.

Video game software shares dip on sales concerns [Reuters]