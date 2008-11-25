Eat That PETA - Majesco Launches Cake Mania

Oh please, PLEASE let there be a meat loaf level...
The animal-hating carnivores (kidding!) responsible for Cooking Mama have broken with tradition and released a game that involves the death of ZERO animals.
As well as (hopefully) pacifying PETA, Cake Mania: In the Mix! also manages to hit the ever growing zone on the Venn diagram of life where Games meet Cakes.
In what sounds like a sort of cake-based Tapper! meets Pizza Tycoon, players must make cakes.. then sell them. Wonderfully, 'unique cakes' can be produced and shared via WiiConnect. Potential GOTY, you heard it hear first.
