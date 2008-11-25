The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Eat That PETA - Majesco Launches Cake Mania

Oh please, PLEASE let there be a meat loaf level...

The animal-hating carnivores (kidding!) responsible for Cooking Mama have broken with tradition and released a game that involves the death of ZERO animals.

As well as (hopefully) pacifying PETA, Cake Mania: In the Mix! also manages to hit the ever growing zone on the Venn diagram of life where Games meet Cakes.

In what sounds like a sort of cake-based Tapper! meets Pizza Tycoon, players must make cakes.. then sell them. Wonderfully, 'unique cakes' can be produced and shared via WiiConnect. Potential GOTY, you heard it hear first.

Majesco ships Cake Mania: In The Mix for Wii [GamePro]

