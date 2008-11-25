Echoes of Columbine: The Podcast

This past weekend I spoke on a panel at the Denver Film Festival to about Playing Columbine. The documentary is by and about Danny Ledonne and his game Super Columbine Massacre RPG!. Ledonne, myself and movie critic Bob Denerstein were the panelists. While we talked a bit about Ledonne's game and the reasons behind his making it, we also were able to use the example to jump into a broader discussion of games as art and whether games can deal with serious issues.

The folks at the film festival actually recorded the hour long talk and have it available for download on the site. If you're interested in such things as games as art, free speech and gaming and the question of serious games you probably should have a listen. Also I did get a chance to ask Ledonne a couple of lingering questions about his game. In particular why he hasn't "fixed" the issues with it and how he is any different from that jack-arse who made the VA Tech game and then asked people to pay him to take it down. (I do think there is a difference between the two of them, but I wanted to hear Ledonne address the question.)

Right click and save as to download the panel here. Panel: Deadly Games: Echoes of Columbine [Denver Film Festival]