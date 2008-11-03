Election 2008: Mario Casts His Vote

Lots of people call Mario "Italian", but they're either falling back on creaky old racial stereotypes or just plain guessing. Mario may be of Italian descent, but he and his brother are from Brooklyn. They're American. And as such are as eligible to vote as any of you other non-incarcerated American adults. With Election 2008 now upon us (well, you), who is Mario Mario throwing his support behind? Here's a hint: it's not John McCain.

