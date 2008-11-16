Epic Games Wins Major Award

News out of my home state: Epic Games has been recognised by the North Carolina Technology Association as the state's "Top Industry Driven Technology Company of the Year." I guess that means "the balls" in the industry-driven technology world. The award specifically cited the contribution Unreal Engine 3 has made to the gaming industry at large.

"We're honoured to be recognised by the NCTA as an industry leader in technology," said Dr. Michael Capps, president of Epic Games. "The other nominees are trailblazers in their respective fields — for a game company like Epic to be singled out as the award winner is very flattering." Indeed.

