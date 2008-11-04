Epic Prez Says Xbox Winning Online Battle With 'Cool Stuff'

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Epic Games president and connoisseur of "cool stuff" Mike Capps believes that Microsoft is winning the battle for online dominance, partly because of the soon-to-launch New Xbox Experience. Capps tells GamesIndustry.biz that the Xbox 360's expansion of the "Live presence" and, in particular, the streaming of Netflix content are what's putting Microsoft in the "winning" position.

Clearly, Mr. Capps has never experienced the thrill of reading headlines while folding proteins in Life With PlayStation! And those Mii parades? Painfully hip.

Capps tempers his enthusiasm for Microsoft's cool factor when it comes to promoting Xbox Live Arcade games. On the subject of his company's recently acquired Chair Entertainment, Capps notes "there's no marketing path, there's no PR path for a really sharp 20 dollar Live Arcade game," something that lead to Undertow for XBLA being financially unsuccessful.

Not sure there's any easy solution to the marketing of online titles, whether they be on Live, PlayStation Network or WiiWare. I'm certainly not looking forward to the future of more invasive DLC marketing, as I fully expect pop-up ads to start invading my regular game playing at some point.

Certainly an Undertow demo attached to a copy of Gears of War 2 wouldn't hurt...

Epic: Microsoft is "winning" online battle [GamesIndustry.biz]

