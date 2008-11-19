EQ II Embarks On Shadow Odyssey

Do they really have to bring back Guk? I suppose there's no stopping them now, as Sony Online Entertainment launches the fifth expansion for EverQuest II, The Shadow Odyssey. The expansion pack introduces more than 20 new zones to the game, with some of the original game's most frustrating dungeons brought back to new, terrifying life. Befallen and the Ruins of Guk are just a few of the more than 18 goal-based dungeons, and I would have paid full price simply to keep Guk away from me. I still have nightmares about being lost and alone down there, separated from my guild, huddled in the corner crying...perhaps I share too much.

Aside from revisiting old horrors, the expansion also introduces dozens of new creatures, new quests, new equipment, and two new deities to the once godless lands - Rodcet Nife and Anashti Sul. All of this, plus the four previous expansion packs, all in one convenient package. Hit the jump for more info on this latest chapter in the epic tale of Norrath.

EverQuest® II THE SHADOW ODYSSEY™ set to UNVEIL ITS ONLINE WORLD tomorrow

Fifth Expansion for Critically Acclaimed Video Game Arrives

SAN DIEGO, CA - Nov. 17, 2008 - Video game players around the world are powering up their PCs as the new EverQuest® II expansion, The Shadow Odyssey™, is scheduled to launch worldwide tomorrow. The Shadow Odyssey is the fifth expansion for the critically acclaimed EQII franchise developed by Sony Online Entertainment LLC. This all-in-one compilation pack will be available at select retail stores and via digital download at www.station.com for the suggested retail price of $39.99 US.

"The storyline of The Shadow Odyssey allows players to explore uncharted regions in the virtual world of Norrath while experiencing nostalgic areas made famous in the original EverQuest almost 10 years ago," said Bruce Ferguson, senior producer, Sony Online Entertainment. "This expansion comes on the heels of the highest selling expansion to date, Rise of Kunark™, and the incredibly successful Living Legacy program, which ran over the summer months and attracted large numbers of new and returning players who are ready for exciting new adventures."

About EverQuest II The Shadow Odyssey

In an age long passed, a band of extraordinary heroes embarked on a journey to free Norrath from the clutches of a shrouded threat. Their quest would take them to the far reaches of the globe, delving deep into the most dangerous dungeons and undertaking many daunting trials. This was the Shadow Odyssey, and the heroes were known as the Ethernauts. In their time, this epic quest came to an end, and Norrath was saved. But now, history is repeating itself. It is time for a new generation of Ethernauts to retrace the steps of their honored predecessors through the ruined, unforgiving and twisting regions of Norrath to rid the world of the invading scourge and destroy the renewed evil of the Shadowmen.

Feature Set:

· More than 20 new zones, including the new overland zone, Innothule.

· Experience nostalgic EverQuest dungeon themes, such as Najena, Mistmoore and The Sebilisian Empire, and adventure through more than 18 goal-based dungeons, such as Ruins of Guk and Befallen.

· The Achievement Point level cap will be increased to 200 to offer new achievements for class-specific lines.

· A new Dungeon Delving mission system for players to replay content with new and different experiences.

· Five (5) new Heritage Quests with unique rewards being added.

· A new, mysterious group of erudites with powerful new armour and equipment will barter for void shards earned during your encounters.

· Epic tales of the odyssey are told through battles with dozens of new creatures and hundreds of new quests.

· Two new deities have been introduced into Norrath, Rodcet Nife and Anashti Sul.

· Includes Desert of FlamesTM, Kingdom of SkyTM, Echoes of FaydwerTM and Rise of KunarkTM expansion packs, and The Bloodline ChroniclesTM, The Splitpaw SagaTM and The Fallen DynastyTM adventure packs.

· Also includes Legends of NorrathTM strategic online trading card game, digital starter deck and booster pack.

