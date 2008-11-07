Euro MK Vs. DC Maintains The Killing Joker

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

By far the coolest thing I've seen come out of Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe was the Joker's fatality, which you may remember from back in August.So of course I, along with a great many of you, was upset to hear the punchline to his killing joke was edited in order to secure a teen rating in the states. Well now I am even more upset. During a talk with the game's senior producer Hans Lo, Videogamer.com discovered that the original fatality is intact in the European version of the game, due to differences in the ratings system.

"That's partly true [that the fatality has been edited] ... You know, for North America we have a Teen rating, and teen really means 13 and above. Thirteen is pretty young, you have to admit. For Europe we have a 15, 16+ rating - so it's a bit different."

Now I've not imported a game from Europe since Tales of Eternia for the PSP, but I am seriously considering it now. I know it's just a slight change, but after watching the original fatality clip over 100 times, I kind of got used to it.

The Joker fatality uncensored for Europe [Videogamer.com]

  • Wallace Guest

    This pleases me. Hopefully the OFLC in Australia will allow it in. But I won't hold my breath.

    0

