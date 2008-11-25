Europe's Prince Of Persia 360 Bundle

Well what do you know.
It's an Xbox 360 hardware bundle. For the European market. This one includes, as you can deduce from the box art, Ubisoft's new Prince of Persia, along with a 60GB Pro console and a wireless controller. Price? €269. Availability? It'll be out next month. Where? Europe, silly, but looking at the ratings information (no USK or BBFC), it's probably for the southern markets.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink