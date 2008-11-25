Europe's Prince Of Persia 360 Bundle

Well what do you know.

It's an Xbox 360 hardware bundle. For the European market. This one includes, as you can deduce from the box art, Ubisoft's new Prince of Persia, along with a 60GB Pro console and a wireless controller. Price? €269. Availability? It'll be out next month. Where? Europe, silly, but looking at the ratings information (no USK or BBFC), it's probably for the southern markets.