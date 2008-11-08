EVE Online's Walking Expansion Adds Player-Made Shops

I don't think I will be able to resist the call of EVE Online much longer. At CCP's Fanfest convention in Reykjavik, Iceland, the company has revealed further plans for the upcoming Walking In Stations expansion, which for the first time will allow players to get off of their ships and socialise a bit. Where will they socialise? In player created bars and shops, apparently. Players will be able to purchase blueprints, install them in empty sockets in space station promenades, and customise them with different NPCs, rules, vendors, and custom dialog. Space stations will also have mini-games available to play and wager on. It's so Deep Space Nine you'll think every inanimate object is secretly Odo.

In addition to shops and bars, players will also have captain's quarters on their ships, while corporations will have meeting rooms and recruitment offices.

It sounds like EVE is slowly turning into the kind of space MMO I have always wanted, and that's very, very dangerous to my free time. Hit up the link below for Eurogamer's exhaustive look at all of the new features being introduced.

