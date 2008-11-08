The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

EVE Online's Walking Expansion Adds Player-Made Shops

I don't think I will be able to resist the call of EVE Online much longer. At CCP's Fanfest convention in Reykjavik, Iceland, the company has revealed further plans for the upcoming Walking In Stations expansion, which for the first time will allow players to get off of their ships and socialise a bit. Where will they socialise? In player created bars and shops, apparently. Players will be able to purchase blueprints, install them in empty sockets in space station promenades, and customise them with different NPCs, rules, vendors, and custom dialog. Space stations will also have mini-games available to play and wager on. It's so Deep Space Nine you'll think every inanimate object is secretly Odo.

In addition to shops and bars, players will also have captain's quarters on their ships, while corporations will have meeting rooms and recruitment offices.

It sounds like EVE is slowly turning into the kind of space MMO I have always wanted, and that's very, very dangerous to my free time. Hit up the link below for Eurogamer's exhaustive look at all of the new features being introduced.

EVE Online: Walking In Stations Hands On [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles