Even Pin-Up Models Like R4

See it? Look closely. In the DS cartridge slot. In the cart in the cartridge slot. The Micro DS Card. It's there, we think, look. Just as Kyoto cops are cracking down on the R4 business in Japan, Japan-based Chinese bikini model Rola Chen is totally using a R4. And totally taking pictures of herself using it. And totally putting that on her official blog. She writes, "During times when I'm waiting around, I play my DS! ...Now, what game do you think Rola?" Dunno, but we're pretty sure Rola didn't pay for it. Arrest her, officers!

イーちゃんとDS [Rola SMILY Diary via Livedoor News]

