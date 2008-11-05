Extra Boring PS3 Firmware Update Hits. The sequel to PlayStation 3 firmware 2.51 has been launched, with the latest chapter in the saga (2.52) speeding its way to hard drives as we speak. What's new? Two things according to Sony: a fix for a text entry issue with some titles and a note that "the playback quality of some PS3 format software has been improved." What software? Got me. Sony hasn't responded to our request for clarification, but we think it's a safe guess that LittleBigPlanet runs a little bit better.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink