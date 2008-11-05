Extra Boring PS3 Firmware Update Hits. The sequel to PlayStation 3 firmware 2.51 has been launched, with the latest chapter in the saga (2.52) speeding its way to hard drives as we speak. What's new? Two things according to Sony: a fix for a text entry issue with some titles and a note that "the playback quality of some PS3 format software has been improved." What software? Got me. Sony hasn't responded to our request for clarification, but we think it's a safe guess that LittleBigPlanet runs a little bit better.