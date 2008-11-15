Fable II DLC Mea Culpa Codes Going Out

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Of the 790,000 or so of you who picked up Fable II last month, a good portion of you found yourselves without the code required to download the limited edition goodies you were promised. Chalk that up to a little screw up at the manufacturing plant. Fortunately, Microsoft responded quickly, giving those who got shafted an opportunity to secure what was rightfully theirs.

Looks like today's the day for Fable II owners to finally get that promised DLC. Microsoft has begun sending out codes and mea culpas via email. We'd advise checking your inbox as dozens of Fable II loving Kotaku readers have already done. And, no, we don't think this is the "big news" Lionhead has promised. Thanks a bunch for the tips, guys and gals!

