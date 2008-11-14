Fable II Has Epic October Sales, Peter Molyneux Seems Pleased

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Lionhead Studios' Fable II outsold the software competition in the United States last month with stunning sales of almost 800,000 copies. The Xbox 360 exclusive bested perennial Wii best-seller Wii Fit in the United States, but the Balance Board game held its #2 position from last month with close to another half-million units sold. Xbox 360 software was responsible for half of the top ten best-selling games in the U.S. in October, with Fallout 3, Saints Row 2, NBA 2K9 and Dead Space joining Fable II as the month's stand outs.

Sony's PlayStation 3 exclusives SOCOM Confrontation and LittleBigPlanet didn't quite fare as well as Microsoft's chart toppers. LittleBigPlanet, which was only on sale for four days in October, moved a little more than 200,000 copies.

Nintendo's Wii standbys saw another month of excellent sales, with Mario Kart Wii and Wii Play moving close to 300,000 copies each. Nintendo's Wii Music, however, didn't crack the top ten during its debut month. The full list of hardware best sellers is after this.

01. Fable II (Xbox 360) - 790,000
02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 487,000
03. Fallout 3 (Xbox 360) - 375,000
04. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 290,000
05. Wii Play (Wii) - 282,000
06. Saints Row 2 (Xbox 360) - 270,000
07. SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation (PS3) - 231,000
08. LittleBigPlanet (PS3) - 215,000
09. NBA 2K9 (Xbox 360) - 202,000
10. Dead Space (Xbox 360) - 193,000

U.S. consumers dropped $US696.79 million on video game software last month, much better than the October from 2007. Total take for the year is $US6.76 billion so far.

