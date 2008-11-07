Fable II Soundtrack Coming This Month

Microsoft Game Studios' relationship with Sumthing Else Music Works once again bears fruit, as the November 25th release of the Gears of War 2 soundtrack gets a little company in the form of the soundtrack to Fable II. The CD features eleven tracks from Lionhead composer Russell Shaw, along with the Music Box Theme from Danny Elfman, who was a great deal more impressive until he started just wildly scoring the hell out of anything you slipped in front of him. Seriously - you see the guy at a Waffle House, slip him a napkin; he'll totally score your hashbrowns, and it will be majestic.

Look for the Fable II soundtrack at a retail location near you come November 25th, or you can always snag it from www.sumthingdigital.com or iTunes if you aren't into the whole going outside thing.

SUMTHING ELSE MUSIC WORKS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF FABLE II ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

Feautring Original Music Score by Russell Shaw and Fable Theme by Danny Elfman

New York - Nov. 6th, 2008 - Sumthing Else Music Works, Inc., through its licensing relationship with Microsoft Game Studios, proudly presents Fable II Original Soundtrack featuring the original music score by Russell Shaw and the "Fable Theme" from Danny Elfman. The original soundtrack from the Xbox 360™ roleplaying adventure video game will be released on Nov. 25, 2008 to retail outlets through Nile Rodgers' Sumthing Else Music Works record label www.sumthing.com, and for digital download at www.sumthingdigital.com and iTunes®.

Fable II Original Soundtrack features the rich and musically diverse Fable II score composed by Russell Shaw (Fable, Black & White) as well as the Fable Theme by GRAMMY® award-winner Danny Elfman (Spider-Man, The Simpsons, Big Fish.) The Fable II score was recorded with 90 musicians including the Slovak National Symphony Orchestra at the Slovak Radio Concert Hall in Bratislava, as well as celtic instrumentalists with the Tiffin School Boys Choir and Pinewood Singers Adult Choir at Pinewood Film Studios in London, England.

"We had a lot of music to record, covering many different styles including chamber, celtic, classic, quirky, pure pizzicato, atmospheric and dramatic," said Russell Shaw, Head of Music and Composer at Lionhead Studios. "Music for the game was broken down into four distinct categories: regions, script, combat and incidentals. Each region has its own orchestral theme which changes with the seasons in each chapter. Scripted moments have orchestral cues relevant to what is happening at that point in the story - sad, dramatic, mysterious, tension and danger. The final result is a very rich, Hollywood style score covering many genres."

Track Listing:

1. Fable Theme - Russell Shaw (Music Box Theme - Danny Elfman)

2. Old Town - Russell Shaw

3. Bowerstone Cemetery - Russell Shaw

4. Bowerlake - Russell Shaw

5. Wraithmarsh - Russell Shaw (Music Box Theme - Danny Elfman)

6. Fairfax Castle - Russell Shaw

7. Westcliff - Russell Shaw

8. Oakfield - Russell Shaw

9. Bowerstone Market - Russell Shaw

10. Shadow of Evil - Russell Shaw

11. Howling Halls - Russell Shaw

12. Marcus Memorial - Russell Shaw

Fable II is the sequel to the wildly successful original that sold more than 3 million copies, offering even more choices and building on the core gameplay theme of Fable, where a player's every decision continually defines who they become. Fable II is an action role-playing game (RPG) that truly allows players to live the life they choose in the newly expanded open world of Albion. Set 500 years after the original, Fable II provides gamers with an epic story and innovative real-time gameplay, including a massive amount of freedom and choice to explore a vast collection of dungeons, catacombs and taverns in the world of Albion. For more information, visit www.xbox.com/Fable2.