Faith Is Not A 12 Year-Old With A Boob Job

Last month we posted a fan-made image of Mirror's Edge protagonist Faith. There are obvious physical differences between them. The discrepancies extend perhaps between the two different vantage points the images belong: East and West.

What did Mirror's Edge developer DICE think of the fan-made send up? The Swedish developer had invested time and energy in creating that character. It obviously has more invested in Faith than mere opinion and posturing. The game's producer Tom Farrer told Stephen Totilo at game blog Multiplayer:

I remember when I first had that image sent to me. To be honest, I found it kind of sad. We've spent time in developing Faith. And the important thing for us was that she was human, that she was more real. We really wanted to get away from the typical portrayal of women in games, that they're all just kind of tits and arse in a steel bikini. We wanted her to look athletic and fit and strong [enough]that she could do the things that she's doing. We wanted her to be attractive, but we didn't want her to be a supermodel. We wanted her to be approachable and far more real. It was just kind of depressing that someone thinks it would be better if Faith was a 12-year-old with a boob job. That was kind of what that image looked to me.

Oh come on, she doesn't look 12. Thirteen, maybe, but not 12. Chin up, Tom! It's hard to know exactly how serious this fan-made work is — we're betting there's tongue knowingly planted in cheek.

'Mirror's Edge' Producer Found Sexed-Up Fan Version Of Heroine 'Depressing' [Multiplayer]