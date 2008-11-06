Fallout 3, Left 4 Dead Advertising Kicks It Up A Notch

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Gone are the days an EGM cover and some developer diaries did enough on the marketing front to get a game some money. These days, publishers need to try a little harder. Dig a little deeper. Namely, do what Bethesda and Valve/EA have done with their big holiday releases. Bethesda took out the entire back page of the New York Times for a classy Fallout 3 ad. Which can't have been cheap. Valve/EA probably went one better, however and sticking with the New York theme have put up this enormous Left 4 Dead banner overlooking Times Square.

